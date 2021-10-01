Friends of GR Parks and Bank of America team up as part of the mayor’s annual Green Initiative

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all are trying to help our planet by recycling and doing our part! Friends of Grand Rapids Parks has a great opportunity to help our community by planting a tree as a part of the mayor’s annual green initiative.

Stephanie from Friends of GR Parks and Renee Tabben, Market President at Bank of America join us today.

Friends of GR Parks

Volunteer opportunities to plant trees in Plaster Creek Park
Friday, October 8 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
FriendsOfGRParks.org

