GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grocery shopping can enjoyable, especially when it comes to finding fresh food, artisan items, and special features like sushi and products that satisfy special diets! Fresh Thyme Market has worked very hard to create that kind of experience. They’ve updated their Grand Rapids store with more than 4,000 new products! To make things easy, you can also place orders online at FreshThyme.com for a special platters from the deli or meat department or have groceries delivered to your home through Instacart or you can opt for curbside pickup, where they bring your groceries right out to your car.

Rachael take us inside to learn about all the changes!

Fresh Thyme Market

2470 Burton St. SE

616-228-6530

FreshThyme.com

Sponsored by Fresh Thyme Market.