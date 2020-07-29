Freedom Boat Club offers an alternative to boat ownership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Living in the Great Lakes region, we are surrounded by great bodies of water. Looking at the water is great but it’s even better to be able to go out ON the water!

But if you don’t have a boat or even a friend with a boat, you may not get the opportunity. As we continue to explore the beautiful lakeshore community of Muskegon, we discovered a great opportunity for boating that makes it affordable, convenient, and easy at The Freedom Boat Club.

Freedom Boat Club

An alternative to Boat Ownership

855-526-2863

Locations in Muskegon, Whitehall and Spring Lake

FreedomBoatClub.com

Sponsored by Freedom Boat Club.