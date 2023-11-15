GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Battle Creek Community Foundation is getting into the holiday spirit with a fun and free family event, and they’re inviting the community to experience the wonders of this magical time of year by attending the premiere of their first full-length holiday movie.

At 3 p.m. this Saturday, families and community members can enjoy a free screening of “Bonnie’s Adventures in the Pastry Kingdom,” presented by the Wonderful Winter Fest Variety Show at The Kool Family Community Center in Battle Creek.

During the film, attendees will watch Bonnie, an adorable monster, and her friend Patchwork learn the true meaning of community by helping to resolve a conflict in the Pastry Kingdom.

In addition to the premiere, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the puppets, receive gifts and surprises and indulge in free peppermint popcorn to take home.

“Bonnie’s Adventures in the Pastry Kingdom”

Saturday, Nov. 18 @ 3 p.m.

Kool Family Community Center

200 W. Michigan Ave – Battle Creek

Free event

Sponsored by the Battle Creek Community Foundation.