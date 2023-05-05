GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to get involved as a family that encourages learning in a fun way this weekend, we have a great idea for you! STEAM Along the Lakeshore is taking place tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Families can enjoy STEAM activities at various locations around downtown Muskegon and in Hackley Park. At Hackley Park, youths will get a free swag bag with a passport that can be stamped at the various organization locations, and they’ll also receive a t-shirt and a STEAM kit to take home (while supplies last).

Kristina and Mallory join us to talk about what STEAM is and about this great event.

To find out more, visit Facebook.com/STEAMAlongTheLakeshore.