GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The best way to find skin cancer in its earliest and most treatable stage is by checking your skin regularly and having a dermatologist perform a focused skin cancer screen. Dr. Paul Wright, from Spectrum Health, and Dr. Ryan Freeland, from Wolverine Dermatology, are here to talk about skin cancer and Spectrum Health's upcoming free community skin cancer screenings.

Spectrum Health is offering its free skin cancer screenings on May 7 staffed by dermatologists and other medical professionals.

Always knowing the patterns of moles, blemishes, freckles and other marks on your skin to watch for changes is important. Having a regular skin exam is important for people who are at high risk of skin cancer. If you notice changing in size, shape or color, you should talk with your doctor.

During the free screenings a visual inspection of your skin by a dermatologist. No blood work is conducted at a screening. The screenings are about 15 minutes, including completing paperwork and getting your skin checked. The screening will be in a private setting.