GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is here and that means a lot of new programming at the Hackley Public Library. Hackley Public Library has free family-friendly activities going on all month long. All the events are free.

Enjoy an evening of music at the library. On Thursday, April 13 watch and listen as Neil Jacobs performs music from a diverse blend of genres, including jazz, classical and Celtic. Click here for more info: Music performance with 12 String Guitarist Neil Jacobs – Thurs. April 13 at 5:30pm

Get your game on and play Dungeons & Dragons at your local library (that also looks like a castle), and join them for a night of magic and mischief! Open for all levels of players from beginner to seasoned. This event takes place on Saturday, April 15. Feel free to come unequipped. Everything you need will be provided at this event. For more info: Dungeons & Dragons program – Saturday, April 15 5:30-8:00pm

Let’s celebrate Earth Day by supporting our pollinators. Learn about pollinators and how important they are to our planet, make a bee hotel, learn about the pollination process with a hands-on approach, and build the Lego We Do bee pollinator! Ages 3-17. For more info: Earth Day Craft Day for youth and teens – Saturday, April 22 at 2:00-3:30pm

On Saturday, April 22 enjoy another after-hours musical performance at Hackley Library. Gabriel Estrada III shares his Mariachi music talent. The music expresses many cultural influences and he’ll showcase a bit of Mariachi history. For more info: Mariachi music – April 22 at 5:30pm

Here are a few more events your family might enjoy.

Paws and Read on April 10 & 24 at 4pm

Teen Craft on April 24 – 3:30pm-4:30pm

Hackley Library

316 W. Webster Avenue

Muskegon

231-722-8000