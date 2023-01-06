GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a brand new year which means a whole schedule full of new programs and events at Hackley Public Library! During the month of January, Hackley Library has several programs and events for all ages, which are all free to enjoy!

Mallory joins us today to tell us what they have in store this month for both kids and adults!

Paws and Read with Breezy and Dolly on January 9th & January 23rd @ 4pm

A Conversation with Ukraine on January 19th @ 5:30pm

Lego Building Day on January 21st @ 2pm

Irene Miller: A Holocaust Survivor’s Story on January 26th @ 6pm

Gospel Kick Off Event on January 30th @ 6pm

