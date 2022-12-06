GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on during the holiday season – but we also need to take a little time to relax and enjoy the season! Hackley Public Library has free family friendly activities going on all month long. Mallory joins us from the library today to tell us about these holiday happenings.
Hackley Public Library
Reader’s Theater: Cozy Christmas Tales (Adult / Young Adult program) – December 15
Crafty Holiday day! (Youth / Teen / Family program) – December 17
Teen Hang Out (Teen / Young Adult program) – December 19
Paws and Read (Youth program) – December 19
HackleyLibrary.org