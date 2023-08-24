GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There’s a great free event happening this weekend with live entertainment, music and art, and it’s happening in some of Grand Rapids’ most beautiful riverfront public spaces. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is hosting the second annual Return to the River festival at 555 Monroe, Sixth Street Park and Canal Park.

The free weekend festival features two stages of live music, art installations, an art market, an activism fair, food trucks and more. Return to the River is an all-ages event featuring some incredible music, art and culture – there is something for everyone. There will be live music from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.