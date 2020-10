GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are almost to November, which is Military Family Appreciation Month.

Today we have Rachel from Kent County Veterans Services and Paul Ryan with the West Michigan Veterans Coalition with us to talk about a special event they have coming up!

To register for the event, click here.

For a full list of services and resources provided by Kent County Veterans Services, visit AccessKent.com.

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.