GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As so many parents are sending their kids back to school right now, it’s important to make sure they’re staying safe. One thing that’s on a lot of parents’ minds is vaping and how to talk to their children about it. Maranda’s been working with the organization Talk Sooner to bring awareness to the topic of youth vaping. This is all part of a bigger community conversation taking place on September 8th.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions and get answers from local experts, and get all the tools you need to have the conversation with your child and talk sooner. The event is free and open to the public and you can register at TalkSooner.org.