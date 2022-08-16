GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a free conference at the end of this month to explore and celebrate the role of faith in our mental health and recovery from mental illness. NAMI recognizes that faith plays a vital role in our mental health and wellbeing and that’s why they’re offering a forum to bring together communities of faith, mental health professionals and members of the community to promote holistic healing: body, mind and spirit.

Steve and Lisa join us today to talk about the event and who should attend!

Pathways to Hope

National Alliance on Mental Illness

August 26th & 27th

Calvin University – Prince Conference Center

Free to attend

NAMI.org