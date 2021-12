GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College President Kevin Quinn announced on Wednesday he will not seek another term as the college's leader. Quinn told the board in October of his decision after nearly five years as president at the Catholic liberal arts college. He said among a number of factors, including the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, his main reason for leaving is for the next adventure that both he and his wife are ready for.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as president of Aquinas College,” Quinn said. “We have appreciated the warm welcome we have received from our campus and the greater West Michigan community. Part of Aquinas College will always be with us, no matter where we go.”