Fox Powersports hosting school supply drive to support Hudsonville and Wyoming Public Schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Safety in any type of motorsports is so crucial and our friends at Fox Powersports have a great event every year focused on helping motorcycle riders hone their skills. Whether you’ve been riding a motorcycle for a year or 20 years, it’s a day where you’ll walk and drive away with – life saving knowledge.

Also, it’s back to school season and Fox Powersports and Grand Rapids Harley Davidson are hosting a school supply drive supporting local school districts. They also have a bunch of other great events coming up this fall!

Fox Powersports

Riding Academy in session through October

August 27th: Bike Night

616-855-3660

720 44th St. SW – Wyoming

FoxPowersports.com

