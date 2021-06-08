Fox Powersports has everything you need for outdoor summer fun, plus tons of events coming up!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you know anything Matt Kirkwood, you know he always up for adventure! In the winter, it’s snowmobiling and skiing, and in the summer he’s hitting the trails on a different kind of machine. Matt recently visited Fox Powersports to find out about all the fun you can have on 4 and 2 wheels!

If you’re new to any of the sports, Fox does have a riding academy that you can sign up for here.

They have new and used inventory on street and dirt bikes as well as the side by sides and ATVs. Don’t forget to check out their upcoming events too!

Kawasaki – Good Times Demo Tour at Fox Powersports (Open House)

June 11th: 9a-5p, June 12: 9a-4p

FOX BIKE NIGHT (Bike Night)

June 11th: 6p-8p

Customer Appreciation Fox Track Day – July 16 (Off Site Event)

July 16th: 7a-6p at Grattan Raceway (7201 Lessiter Rd. NE – Belding)

Fox Powersports

616-855-3660

720 44th St. SW – Wyoming

FoxPowersports.com

Sponsored by Fox Powersports.