GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve already seen our first snow of the season and for winter sports enthusiasts like Matt Kirkwood – it marks the countdown to a full-fledged winter!

Fox Powersports in Wyoming is getting you ready for the snowmobile season in a big way by hosting their annual Sled Fest the first weekend in December. Matt just had to stop by to find out more!

Fox Powersports

616-855-3660

720 44th St. SW – Wyoming

FoxPowersports.com

Sponsored by Fox Powersports.