Fox Motors donating to Kids Food Basket this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For the month of October, all Fox Motors locations are donating $25 to Kids Food Basket for every new and used vehicle sold. This is the 6th year of this campaign that’s raised over $150,000.

It is critical for Kids Food Basket, since mid-March when the pandemic started, they have served over 458,000 emergency meals at over 70 different distributions sites in the four counties they serve.

So you can help – if you are in the market for a car, new or used, check out Fox Motors and help out a great cause!

Visit FoxMotors.com for more details!

Sponsored by Fox Motors.