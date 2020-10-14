Fox Motors donating to Kids Food Basket this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For the month of October, all Fox Motors locations are donating $25 to Kids Food Basket for every new and used vehicle sold. This is the 6th year of this campaign that’s raised over $150,000.

It is critical for Kids Food Basket, since mid-March when the pandemic started, they have served over 458,000 emergency meals at over 70 different distributions sites in the four counties they serve.

So you can help – if you are in the market for a car, new or used, check out Fox Motors and help out a great cause!

