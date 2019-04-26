Fowling takes over GR

eightWest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Today we’re talking about a sport you may not be familiar with.  It's fowling -- a blend of bowling and football. It's truly a Michigan sport, that was created about 20 years ago. Last year, Fowling Warehouse Grand Rapids opened its doors and the sport has really caught fire. We stopped by to learn more about the game and how to play!

One nice thing to keep in mind, fowling leagues start this summer. a great way to learn about the sport, and improve your game!  

Sounds like a fun gathering spot for group events too... bachelor or bachelorette parties, work retreats, or family get togethers!

You can reserve a lane... or just drop in for some open play!

6797 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids

(616) 841-2337

