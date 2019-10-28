Fowl to support a good cause

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’ve ever thought about giving fowling a try, that’s bowling with a football, you have the perfect chance this week and you can help support a worthy cause at the same time. Today we’re joined by Coleen Davis and Hugh Randle from Alternatives in Motion who are here to tell us more.

FOWLING TO KEEP ‘EM ROLLING 2019

  • Wednesday October 30th Fowling Warehouse, Grand Rapids
  • 5-5:30-registration
  • 5:30-7:30 fowling, pizza, raffles, awards, FUN!
  • You’re invited to AIM’s first fowling fundraiser  Fowling to Keep ‘Em Rolling! 100% of the proceeds from this event will support AIM’s pediatric program. From companies to groups of friends, this event is perfect for teams to have some fun while supporting a great cause. Find out how you can get involved in this fun event.

