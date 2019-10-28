Fowl to support a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’ve ever thought about giving fowling a try, that’s bowling with a football, you have the perfect chance this week and you can help support a worthy cause at the same time. Today we’re joined by Coleen Davis and Hugh Randle from Alternatives in Motion who are here to tell us more.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

FOWLING TO KEEP ‘EM ROLLING 2019