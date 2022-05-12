GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love our beer here in West Michigan, especially when breweries team up with other local companies! Founders Brewing Company has partnered with Malamiah Juice Bar for a “Crafted in Michigan” Collaboration Series beer called “The Reunion.” They’ll be releasing this taproom exclusive beer in 750 mL bottles and draft on Friday, May 27th at the Grand Rapids taproom along with the one in Detroit. The Wheat Ale they created is brewed with orange and grapefruit zest with a citrusy zing to remind you of summers spent with food, family, and good friends!

>>>Take a look!

“The Reunion” Release

Friday, May 27th at 3pm

Founders’ Grand Rapids Taproom

235 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW

616-776-1195

FoundersBrewing.com

Sponsored by Founders Brewing Company.