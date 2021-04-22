Founders releases new beer – All Day Vacay just in time for summer!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most loved, and largest, breweries in Grand Rapids is rolling out a much-anticipated, new craft beer – All Day Vacay!

Founders Brewing Company is known for it’s delicious IPA’s, so the name All Day Vacay probably sounds familiar! Founders was inspired to create a new, but somewhat similar, follow up to its most famous beer All Day IPA. Rachael sat down with Founder’s brewmaster to learn more about the making of All Day Vacay!

>>>Take a look!

Founders Brewing Company

235 Grandville Ave SW

(616) 776-1195

FoundersBrewing.com

Sponsored by Founders Brewing Company.