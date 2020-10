GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are continuing our spotlight on various breweries around West Michigan for Okto-BEER-Fest. Founders is definitely a household name in Michigan and they just released their new line of hard seltzers!

Mike is here to tell us what makes their Mas Agave Premium Hard Seltzers different.

Founders Brewing Co.

235 Grandville Ave SW – Grand Rapids

616-776-1195

FoundersBrewing.com

Sponsored by Founders Brewing.