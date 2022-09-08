GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is known as Beer City USA, but years before we received that accolade, Founders Brewing Company made its mark on the city. 25 years ago, two men decided to write up a business plan for a brewery that brings people together. Founders is not just iconic for their unique beers but also for their commitment to the community. This weekend, they hit a big milestone and you’re invited to the celebration!

Jordan got the chance to stop by and talk about the last 2 decades and what’s on tap for the future.

25th Anniversary Celebration

Founders Brewing Co.

Saturday, September 10 at 2pm, doors at 11

Live performances, artist market, food specials and beer!

FBC Band at 7pm

235 Grandville Ave SW – Grand Rapids

FoundersBrewing.com

