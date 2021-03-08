Founders Brewing and City Built Brewing collaborate on new beer “Werewolves of Michigan”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan is known for making great things – one of them is craft beer! We’re so exciting about a collaboration between two West Michigan breweries we love, Founders Brewing and City Built Brewing!

The beer, Werewolves of Michigan, will be released this Friday as a part of the “Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series.” Founders will be releasing new and exclusive beers every few months with the help of talented Michigan crafters.

Founders Brewing – 235 Grandville Ave SW
City Built Brewing – 820 Monroe Ave SW

