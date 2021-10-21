Fostering Futures Scholarship offers financial assistance to foster care students looking to attend college

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When young adults age out of foster care, there are many challenges facing them. One of them is continuing their education. The Fostering Futures Scholarship program works to fill that gap and offer hope and financial assistance to make those dreams come true.
Robin Lott, from the Michigan Department of Treasury, joins us today to tell us more about the scholarship.
Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund
FosteringFutures-MI.com
