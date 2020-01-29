Former Commander of Camp David to give free lecture at Ford Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Camp David has played a vital role in American history over the past century – this year, it’s been selected as the site of the G7 Summit.

Rear Admiral John Michael Giorgione, CEC, USN (retired) served as the Commander of Camp David for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. He wrote a book Inside Camp David: The Private World of the Presidential Retreat that takes people inside this once private and secluded campground.

He’ll be giving a free lecture at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum this week. Books will be for sale in the museum store – a reception and book signing will follow the lecture.

Wednesday, January 29th

7PM-9PM

303 Pearl Street N.W.

Grand Rapids

To RSVP to the event, click here.

You can also purchase Inside Camp David: The Private World of the Presidential Retreat on Amazon.