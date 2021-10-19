Forge Staffing hiring for multiple positions, offering special bonus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the market for a new job, you’re gonna wanna listen up…forge industrial staffing, the sponsor of this segment, has hundreds of opportunities right here in west michigan. whether you’re looking for short-term work, long-term, or a temp position, they’re here to help.

jesus and kaylea join us to tell us all about the staffing opportunities they have!

Forge Staffing

Apply today, work today
Convenient way to explore industrial job market
Benefits: holiday pay, vacation pay, medical insurance, etc.
$100 bonus for new applicants who mention WOODTV8/WOTV4
ForgeStaff.com

Sponsored by Forge Staffing.

