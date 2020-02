GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Forest Hills Eastern Fine Arts Center presents their winter musical: The Addams Family!

Opening night is Thursday, February 6th at 7pm. There also will be performances on Friday and Saturday as well.

Thursday, Feb 6 @ 7pm

Friday, Feb 7 @ 7pm

Saturday, Feb 8 @ 3pm

Saturday, Feb 8 @ 7pm

Buy tickets online or at the box office.

600 Forest Hill Ave.

Grand Rapids

(616) 493-8965