GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s an urgent need for organizations to provide resources and support for former athletes who have sacrificed mind, body and soul for the institutions they attended.

Luckily, For Those Who Stayed is one of those organizations that helps players and they’re having an upcoming Legends Charity Golf Outing to raise funds for the organization.

>>>Take a look!

For more information, visit ForThoseWhoStayed.com!