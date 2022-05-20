GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, come hungry to West Michigan’s largest food truck festival. More than 34 mobile food businesses will be right near the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. It’s the 4th annual Roll’N Out Food Truck Festival and it’s free and open to the public. The event starts at 11 and runs until 8 with food trucks and trailers, stage entertainment and a picnic area with family activities.

Roll’N Out Food Truck Festival

Sunday, May 22nd

11am-8pm

Calder Plaza

For more information, click here.