Food, fun and golf at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

There is something for everyone at this weekend at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Whether you’re a foodie or a family guy, be sure to stop by the Grand Taste featuring food, games, and chef demonstrations.
Schedule:
Friday, June 14
- 10:30am-8pm – Meijer LPGA Discovery Land
- 12:30pm-4:30pm – National Television Coverage, Golf Channel
Saturday, June 15
- 8am – Meijer LPGA 5K Run & Walk – Rockford High School
- 7am – Gates open at Blythefield Country Club
- 10am-noon – Junior Clinic at Boulder Creek Golf
- 10:30am-8pm – Meijer LPGA Discovery Land
- 1pm-4pm – National Television Coverage, Golf Channel
Sunday, June 16
- Fathers get in free to the tournament with their kids for Father’s Day
- 7am – Gates open at Blythefield Country Club
- 7:35am-12:10pm – Final Found of golf
- 10:30am-4pm – Meijer LPGA Discovery Land
- 10:30am-4pm – Grand Taste & Grand Taste Garden
- 2pm-5pm National Coverage, Golf Channel