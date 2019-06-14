Food, fun and golf at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

There is something for everyone at this weekend at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Whether you’re a foodie or a family guy, be sure to stop by the Grand Taste featuring food, games, and chef demonstrations.

Schedule:

Friday, June 14

  • 10:30am-8pm – Meijer LPGA Discovery Land
  • 12:30pm-4:30pm – National Television Coverage, Golf Channel

Saturday, June 15

  • 8am – Meijer LPGA 5K Run & Walk – Rockford High School
  • 7am – Gates open at Blythefield Country Club
  • 10am-noon – Junior Clinic at Boulder Creek Golf
  • 10:30am-8pm – Meijer LPGA Discovery Land
  • 1pm-4pm – National Television Coverage, Golf Channel

Sunday, June 16

  • Fathers get in free to the tournament with their kids for Father’s Day
  • 7am – Gates open at Blythefield Country Club
  • 7:35am-12:10pm – Final Found of golf
  • 10:30am-4pm – Meijer LPGA Discovery Land
  • 10:30am-4pm – Grand Taste & Grand Taste Garden
  • 2pm-5pm National Coverage, Golf Channel

