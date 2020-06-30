Food and drink spots to try in Frankfort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’re always looking for great destinations that are easy to get to…and fun! It also never hurts if there’s delicious food and drink involved as well.

Northern Michigan is a favorite place to go for many people and Rachael recently visited and explored old favorites and new places!

Iron Fish Distillery

14234 Dzuibanek Rd – Thompsonville

IronFishDistillery.com

Stormcloud Brewing Company

303 Main St – Frankfort

StormcloudBrewing.com

Both of these places are in Benzie County, which is just a drive from Traverse City. The entire food scene in this area is phenomenal – fresh food, deliciously made, and lots of outdoor seating where you can enjoy it!

Sponsored by Traverse City Tourism.