GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – April is Deaf History Month and there’s a great organization here in West Michigan that advocates for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing community and also provides resources and education. Deb from Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services joins us today to talk about everything that they have going on!

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services

ASL Classes start May 16: Register Here

For information about their Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility training: Click here

DeafHHS.org