Flexible and convenient dental services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In dentistry, getting in to see a doctor, guaranteed, on the same-day you call them, can seem impossible! but it can make such a big difference if you’re in pain or facing an emergency. Today we have Drs. Beth and Scott Robinson from Robinson Dental here with us.

Robinson Dental offers patients with dental needs the most flexible and convenient service possible. In dentistry, getting in to see a doctor, guaranteed, on the same-day you call them, can seem impossible.  The idea of free dental care on one designated day, that’s pretty unique too. They also offer a judgement-free zone, call them and they’ll get you in no matter how long it’s been since you’ve seen a dentist and they’ll just be glad you came to see them. They have easy scheduling and can see all of your kids at the same time.

Locations

  • 899 Reno Drive – Wayland 
  • 520 West Randall Street – Coopersville
  • 404 West Superior Street – Wayland Family Dental
  • www.robinsondental.org
  • 1.888.WE.C.U.NOW

