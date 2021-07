GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan has thousands of beautiful rivers and lakes, offering some of the best freshwater fishing opportunities in the country!

Fishing is so much fun with more benefits than just landing a big and beautiful catch. You also get to explore and see areas of our gorgeous state that are pretty amazing. Rachael got the chance to go experience that firsthand, and so can you!

>>>Take a look!

To book your fishing trip, visit WerkmanOutfitters.com!