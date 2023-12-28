GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – First Tee is a youth non-profit organization that teaches values and life skills through golf to more than 2,100 kids and teens right here in West Michigan. They work primarily with kids who wouldn’t otherwise have a chance and 90% of their revenue comes via donation.

They have a matching gift available from Charles Schwab through year-end, but they need help to reach the goal! Funds raised at year-end go to deeper level programs, like Junior Coaching and their winter Homework & Hitting program. We add our own teenage participants to our staff to help them develop a resume, build leadership skills and communication skills, among others.

First Tee – West Michigan

3450 36th St. SE, Grand Rapids

616-208-1177

FirstTeeWestMichigan.org