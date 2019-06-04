First summer outdoor concert coming up at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Outdoor Summer Concert Series kicks off at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort later this month. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming entertainment.
UPCOMING SHOWS:
- Sugarland - June 28
- 3 Eleven - July 3
- Snoop Dogg and Friends Tour featuring Ice Cube and Warren G – July 11
- Five Finger Death Punch – July 13
- Charlie Wilson & the Isley Brothers – July 19
- Tim McGraw - August 10
- Steely Dan – August 30
