First summer outdoor concert coming up at Soaring Eagle

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 01:34 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Outdoor Summer Concert Series kicks off at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort later this month. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming entertainment.

UPCOMING SHOWS: 

  • Sugarland - June 28 
  • 3 Eleven - July 3
  • Snoop Dogg and Friends Tour featuring Ice Cube and Warren G – July 11
  • Five Finger Death Punch – July 13
  • Charlie Wilson & the Isley  Brothers – July 19
  • Tim McGraw - August 10 
  • Steely Dan – August 30
