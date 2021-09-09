First Annual BIGGBY B the One Walk/Run taking place October 10th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Coming up on October 10th is World Mental Health Day and it’s also a special day right here in our community. the first annual B the One walk takes place with all proceeds going to our friends at iUnderstand Love Heals.

Vonnie from iUnderstand and Tim from Biggby Coffee join us to talk about this great event going toward such a great cause.

BIGGBY B the One Walk/Run

Sunday, October 10th at 8:30am

750 Lakeside Dr. – East Grand Rapids

Open to all ages

