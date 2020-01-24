Firekeepers Casino Hotel brings human trafficking awareness training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – January is sex trafficking prevention month and Firekeepers Casino Hotel‘s security team presented their training to Michigan legislators.
The Firekeepers security team has been leading the gaming industry in training to both identify and raise awareness of human trafficking. They continually train their team members and share their training program with other properties including various conferences.
Joe Donato, Security Training Manager at Firekeepers Casino Hotel, along with George Jenkot, VP of Security, Surveillance and Entertainment, highlight ways to identify potential human trafficking situations, victims and offenders in their training sessions.