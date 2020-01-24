Firekeepers Casino Hotel brings human trafficking awareness training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum has partnered with local dentists and hygienists to host Tooth Time, an educational yet fun event to teach children about the importance of good dental care. This event includes special hands-on activities to help kids feel better about going to the dentist and show them it can be a fun experience. They were able to take x-rays of themselves, make crafts, win prizes, and more! Kids even got to meet the Tooth Fairy!

The Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan joined Maranda to talk about how events like Tooth Time help show kids that going to the dentist isn’t scary and can be a fun time! Their office is incredibly kid friendly and the dentists there make each kid feel special and comfortable during their trip.