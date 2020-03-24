Firekeepers Casino helping community during shutdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Even though Firekeepers Casino is shut down to the public, their employees are still continuing to help out the community. Firekeepers Casino Hotel and its owners are focused on reinvesting in local communities, and the state of Michigan.
Here’s how they’re helping the community during the pandemic:
- Food Donations – donated anything that would spoil before reopening to the South Michigan Food Bank
- Milk, produce, bread products
- Operation Fit/School Lunches
- Moved Operation Fit program to the YMCA to serve more than 12 schools and daycares
- Assisting Marshall and Albion Schools in packing 1,500 lunches every week
- Also donating product and staffing
- Kendall Street Pantry
- Served more than 220 families last Monday
- Looking to add dates during the week to better serve the community
- Team Members volunteering
- Team Members have been assisting at The Food Bank, Kendall Street Pantry, the YMCA and the schools