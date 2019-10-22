Fine wine, delicious foods and helping local charities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This Friday you can enjoy a night of fine wine and delicious food, all while giving back to a great cause. Noto’s Charity WineFest is back for another year, today we’re shining a light on one of the Charity Partners, Lori’s Voice. Lori Hastings, Kara Dedert and Calvin join us now in studio.

Noto’s Charity Winefest

Friday, October 25

6PM – 10PM

Noto’s Old World

6600 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids

Tickets at notosoldworld.com

About Lori’s Voice The purpose of Lori’s Voice is to provide funding for equipment, educational resources, or expenses related to medical treatment of individuals up to the age of 18 who have neurological muscular or other degenerative conditions resulting in permanent impairment or mobility issues.