Finding your personal style at Leigh’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re still enjoying summer but before you know it, we’ll be layering and changing it up and trading our summer clothes for warmer ones. We’re already seeing the latest fall trends in stores and one big one is animal print. We love it, but not everyone would wears the trend, exactly the same! That’s the beauty of Leigh’s, not only does the store carry beautiful clothes by cutting edge designers, they have personal stylists, who can help you look your very best and help with some of those tough fashion choices, take a look!

We had lots of fun styling Madelon and Tish, two of Leigh’s actual clients! Using a personal stylist at Leigh’s is free and the folks in the cosmetics department will sit down with you as well for a personal consultation.

And now’s a great time to stop by the store, if you head online right now, you can get a coupon for 20% off one item at Leigh’s. Maybe stock up on some animal print, a new pair of denim, or a pretty dress! (see below)

Leigh’s