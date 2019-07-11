Finding the right job just got easier

The job market is very competitive these days, but employers are still looking for talented workers to be part of their team. In Ionia, West Michigan Works! is helping connect employers with job seekers. The organization focuses on two categories. The Talent/job-seeker side, and the Business/employer side. They are your one stop shop for your career change, developing a skill, and/or filling your open positions. The goal of West Michigan Works! is to provide hope and resources to job seekers and employers to bring the two together.

West Michigan Works!

301 W. Main Street, Ionia

(616) 389-8525

Monday – Friday, 8AM – 5PM

www.westmiworks.org

Do you want to train for a new career and finish your GED?

Train to be a corrections officer while finishing your high school diploma/GED. Evening classes. Support services available (like transportation).

COST: Free

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 18 years old, Must pass fitness test, background check and drug screening

ENROLLMENT DEADLINE: August 16

Training begins at the end of August. Starting wage is $17.67/hour.

in partnership with Michigan Department of Corrections; Montcalm Community College; Central Montcalm, Belding and Portland Adult Education

INTERESTED? For more information:

Visit www.westmiworks.org/iet or call call 616-389-8521, or stop in to a West Michigan Works! service center.