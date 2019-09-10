Finding love – offline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In this age of technology, it can seem like the way we used to do things have changed so much. When it comes to finding love, online dating can feel like the only option. But that doesn’t have to be the case, Kim Kanoza from Matchmaker Michigan is here to talk about how her process works.

Benefits of Matchmaker Michigan 

  • Confidential and safe 
  • Full screening and background check from a private investigator 
  • Every client is met in person and evaluated

Matchmaker Michigan 

