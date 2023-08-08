GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As many families transition from summer schedules to the start of a new school year, their need for childcare also changes. We brought in experts to help families navigate options and make connections. Jamie and Crystal join us from Great Start to Quality, a program of Kent ISD.

Great Start to Quality helps families by providing the tools to find childcare in our area, whether in a center-based, school-based, or home setting. Using the GSQ website, parents can find all kinds of options for childcare and preschool and tools to help them determine the best fit for their family. We work with childcare providers to help them deliver high-quality care, too.

Great Start to Quality Kent Resource Center

616-447-5678

877-614-7328 (Toll Free)

GreatStartToQuality.org/Kent-Resource-Center

Sponsored by Kent ISD.