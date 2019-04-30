eightWest

Find your perfect home in Hastings

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 01:07 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 01:07 PM EDT

Find your perfect home in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich (WOOD) - Finding the right community to call home can take quite a bit of searching. A hidden gem nestled along the Thornapple River lies the City of Hastings. Today we're talking about what makes Hastings a great place to live with Adam Paarlberg and Pat Doezema from Greenridge Realty.

 

Greenridge Realty Hastings
269-948-5775
www.greenridge.com

 

Grand Opening
Greenridge Realty Hastings
June 27 | Noon
1269 W M43, Suite #2

Hastings

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk

Photo Galleries