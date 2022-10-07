GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love having this next guest on because their stores always have so much new and interesting product! Today we’re joined by Mary Beth and Daisy from Daisy’s Emporium to talk about what’s new and also about a special event coming up next month.

They also are open for their Deer Widows sale at Warehouse One in Grand Rapids on Friday, Nov 11 from 10am to Midnight! There will be snacks and refreshments raffles, and prizes.

Daisy’s Emporium

616-846-1774

801 W. Savidge – Spring Lake

Open Daily

New product daily: Facebook.com/DaisysEmporium

Sponsored by Daisy’s Emporium.