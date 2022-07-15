GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A West Michigan farm is getting a lot of attention, because it offers a one of kind experience. Cherry Point Farm & Market in Shelby is home to an enormous Lavender Labyrinth that’s been attracting attention from all over the world. During the months of July and August, the lavender is at its peak and in full bloom… It’s a mix of flowers and herbs, making up an over 2-mile labyrinth.

>>>Take a look!

Lavender Labyrinth and Herb Garden

At the Cherry Point Farm & Market

9600 W. Buchanan Road – Shelby

More details here!