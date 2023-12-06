GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Downtown Holland is the perfect place to shop for gifts this holiday season and you can save big at the Shopping Jam.

The early birds will get the worm because merchants will be open early on Saturday, December 26 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., offering special deals all morning long. The earlier you shop, the more you save. During the Shopping Jam, participating shops and restaurants will be offering discounts of 30% off at least one item from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. and then 25% off at least one item from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Specific savings vary at the businesses.

Jamie Grasman from JB and Me and Leesa Schram from Tip Toes in Holland joined eightWest in the studio for a preview.

Downtown Holland Shopping Jam

Saturday, December 16

8 am-10 am

Sponsor: Holland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau